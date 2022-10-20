RIDGWAY — A 27-year-old Weedville man has been jailed on solicitation charges after he allegedly tried to pursue a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female.
Devon John McClintick is charged with criminal solicitation –statutory sexual assault: 11 years older, a felony in the second degree; criminal solicitation –aggravated indecent assault –less than 16 years of age, a felony in the second degree and criminal solicitation –indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, a misdemeanor in the second degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 5.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in Ridgway were contacted by a member of a group called “814 Pred Hunters” on Sept. 29. The woman said that she and her father work to catch child predators by making fake accounts on dating apps, and then pretend to be juveniles. She said that while pretending to be a 15-year-old female named “Harper Marie,” they began speaking with McClintick, a 27-year-old man who allegedly talked about beginning a sexually-intimate relationship, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Sept. 29, the man arrived at the police station in Ridgway and provided a white-in-color binder containing printouts of messages and photographs sent between “Harper Marie” and McClintick. In said messages, knowing that “Harper Marie” was 15, McClintick allegedly proceeded to talk about performing sexual acts with her.
On Oct. 2, police made contact with McClintick at his residence, who reportedly said he was aware he was speaking to a 15-year-old female, and intended to meet her to have sex, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
McClintick waived his preliminary hearing at Jacob’s office Oct. 11. Bail is set at $10,000.