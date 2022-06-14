KERSEY — The Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department held its “Smoke on the Mountain Bar-B-Cue Cook-Off and Cruise-In Car Show” at the firehall in Kersey this past weekend. Except for a brief shower Saturday afternoon, the weather was sunny and pleasant, drawing near record crowds after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.
Charlie DeFrain, one of the organizers, explained that Smoke on the Mountain was started in 2011, comprised mainly of the Cook-Off competition. Fox Township’s Bicentennial was in 2013, so it was expanded to include a Cruise-In Car Show, a DJ and live bands, food, drinks, and small games of chance and it has become one of the fire department’s major fund raisers. Many volunteers helped to make the weekend a success.
For the Cruise-In Friday night there were 105 cars and 14 motorcycles on display, including a 1966 Chevy Caprice exhibited by Don Feidler. The car was given to him by his dad on his 40th birthday. Everything is original on it, as the car had sat in a garage for almost 50 years. Every car entered had been polished to a shine by its proud owners.
The Cruise-In was first started in 2007 by organizers George Mattiuz, Lonnie Riegel, Ken Anderson and Jim Catalone and it was held at the Fox Township Park until 2013 when it merged with the Smoke on the Mountain Cook-Off at the firehall.
For the barbecue competition, there were 12 teams competing in three categories: ribs, brisket, and chicken. Each team paid a small entry fee and prepared food in all three categories. Judging of the anonymous entries this year was done by seven judges from a state trooper organization. From 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, visitors could buy a ticket and try samples from the teams and then vote for the People’s Choice Award.
Winners were announced as follows:
- 1st place, chicken- “Roadkill Grillers” team
- 1st place, ribs- “Secondhand Smoke” team
- 1st place, brisket- “Chuckwagon Bar-B-Cue” team
- 1st place overall- People’s Choice Award- “Roadkill Grillers” team