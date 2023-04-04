DuBOIS — Storms with wind gusts of over 50 mph blew through the Tri-County area on Saturday, resulting in downed trees and widespread power outages.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, a peak wind gust of 52 mph was recorded at the DuBois Regional Airport Saturday. Top wind gusts of 41 mph registered in Punxsutawney and St. Marys.
Penelec Spokesman Todd Meyers said about 9,000 customers were without power in Clearfield County shortly after the storms passed through Saturday, according to reports.
As of Monday afternoon, United Electric reported a total of 1,700 customers were still without power in its service area.
Sandy Township Emergency Management Director Larry Bickel said a warming center was opened up at the Treasure Lake Church on Sunday night for those residents without power due to the storms.
“We had to reassess where the power outages were and what was going to be extended,” said Bickel. He noted that he and township Deputy EMA Coordinator Bob Wilson have been working with United Electric and Clearfield County.
“Bob Wilson, of course, was a tremendous help. He’s invaluable as my deputy. He’s my eyes and ears,” said Bickel. “We were so busy, the county was so busy, we just never got on the radio because it was so bad everywhere that we just wrote down what we did and when they called us, we would go there. And so we tried to keep radio traffic at a minimum.
“We had 100 consumers out of power (Sunday) afternoon and some looked like they might be extended through Tuesday,” Bickel said. “Clearfield County EMA Director Scott Mignot opened up four warming centers in the county and I called Pastor Dave Ginn, a wonderful person to open up the Treasure Lake Church for us. We shut it down a little early and we’ll continue to work with the American Red Cross.
“I think we knew it was coming, which is another great thing. So again, we’re back to stay off the roads and be ready for power outage. Just be ready, and that’s what we’re finding out. I think the CodeRed was activated for people affected from the county,” said Bickel.
CodeRed is a free community notification system available to Clearfield County residents. CodeRed sends alerts concerning time-sensitive and/or emergency information that may impact the area via phone calls, text messages, emails and social media.
To sign up for CodeRed alerts, visit clearfield911.com or the Clearfield County 911/Emergency Management Agency Facebook page. Persons can also call the county at 814-765-5357, ext. 2, or text “Clearfield” to 99411 on your smartphone.
Jefferson County Emergency Management Director Tracy Zents said the storms were “pretty widespread” causing damage all across the county.
“Every fire station was out handling calls in their own jurisdiction with an estimated 150 incidents being dispatched to them from the 911 center,” Zents said.
Additional staff had to be called in to handle the influx of calls during the peak of the storm. Zents said there were more than 10,000 residents without power at one point, which utility crews have worked around the clock to restore.
“As of 2:36 p.m. (April 3) there is about 450 residents without power and most of those will be restored by late this evening, according to the electric companies,” Zents said. He added there were a few reports of structural damage, mostly caused by trees falling on buildings.