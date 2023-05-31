REYNOLDSVILLE — In early May, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) welding and metal fabrication students repaired a DuBois EMS (Emergency Medical Services) ambulance as part of their hands-on education.
Welding/metal fabrication instructor Tom Weaver said he was sent pictures after the ambulance sustained rear-bumper damage, and knew that his students were capable of taking on this job for DuBois EMS.
Welding students in ninth through 12th grades participated in the repair, utilizing skills they had been learning in the classroom throughout the year, such as recutting and refabricating, as well as fixing the corrosion underneath the ambulance.
In addition, students were also working on a deadline, as the ambulance was needed back in service very quickly, Weaver added.
Due to being limited what they can bring into the shop at Jeff Tech, students worked on the ambulance outside, which Weaver says they enjoyed.
“They worked together as a team very well,” he said.
Welding students at Jeff Tech often work on projects in partnership with the community/local businesses, Weaver said. Toward the end of the school year, they also worked on a piece of equipment for Knox Township Volunteer Fire Co., in partnership with Advanced Manufacturing students.
And, for Mother’s Day, students fabricated metal flowers, which some gave to their family members for the holiday.
Students often do maintenance work on Jeff Tech equipment, too, Weaver said.
Teaching in today’s world comes with its natural challenges, Weaver noted, such as keeping up with modern technology.
An education in welding/metal fabrication can prepare students for many career paths, including manufacturing, pipefitting, boiler making and more. This school year, Weaver said there were 10 welding students involved in Jeff Tech’s Cooperative Education Program, which allows students to be employed with local companies before graduating.