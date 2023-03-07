DuBOIS — WellNow Urgent Care at 655 E. DuBois Ave. opened its doors to area patients in December of last year.
The clinic sets out to provide timely, walk-in treatment for many non-life-threatening illnesses/injuries, such as sprains, burns, lacerations, cold/flu, sinus infections, allergies and others, according to Public Relations Manager Anne Keller. In addition, occupational medicine services, including workers’ compensation assistance, pre-employment physicals, COVID-19 testing, drug and alcohol testing and more are available at WellNow Urgent Care.
Most insurances are accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, and competitive self-pay rates are available for patients without insurance, Keller added.
WellNow’s Advanced Practice Providers include nurse practitioners and physician assistants. Site teams also include patient care technicians, X-ray technologists and receptionists.
WellNow also has a facility in Bradford, and one currently under construction in St. Marys. The DuBois location was selected for its close proximity to businesses, shopping and transportation, said Keller.
“The response we’ve received from patients and the community so far has been wonderful, and patients have told us they’re happy to have more access to quality medical care close to where they live and work,” said Keller. “Our team is grateful for the warm welcome, and we’re excited to be supporting the overall health of the community with shorter wait times, walk-in service and lower costs than the traditional emergency room.”
WellNow Urgent Care’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
Visit www.wellnow.com/locations/dubois/ or call 814-913-3097 for more information.