ST. MARYS — Members of the Board of Directors of the West Creek Recreational Trail Association installed a directional map at the St. Marys trail head on West Creek Road at a brief ceremony recently.
The map was designed by Mickayla Poland from PA Made, of St. Marys, and provides location and mileage information to help visitors to the Trail plan their trail experience. A similar map will also be installed at the trail head in Emporium. Poland also designed and produced leaflet maps that describe the trail and offer suggestions on its use. The leaflets will be available at tourist information locations around the area.
The map project was supported by a grant from the Elk County Commissioners through the Elk County Community Foundation.
After the ceremony, the board also viewed the newly-installed bridge across West Creek. The bridge will improve access to the trail parking lot and help to alleviate flooding issues for neighboring properties. The bridge was designed by J Ream Engineering Consultants of Emporium and funded through grants from the Elk County Community Foundation, the Elk County Commissioners, Seneca Resources and the George A. and Margaret Mee Foundation. It was installed by Northpoint Contracting of Emporium.
The West Creek Trail is a publicly funded multi-use trail. It is open to the public for cross-country skiing and snowmobiling in the winter season and walking, hiking and bicycling during all seasons. More information is on the West Creek Trail Facebook page.