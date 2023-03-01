ST. MARYS — In recognition of World Wetlands Day, celebrated in early February, the Elk County Conservation District has been highlighting one of the area’s “hidden gems” — the West Creek Wetland Learning Center in St. Marys.
World Wetlands Day 2023 emphasized the theme of wetland restoration. According to the World Wetlands Day website, “Wetlands are critically-important ecosystems that contribute to biodiversity, climate mitigation and adaptation, freshwater availability, world economies, and more.”
The ECCD operates and maintains the wetland learning center on West Creek Road, which has a .24-mile loop that winds through the wetlands, said District Manager Kate Wehler.
“The property has a pavilion, picnic tables, and an observation desk. Additionally, there is educational signage around the trail,” says Wehler.
The wetland property in St. Marys was featured on the weekly news series “Kaleidoscope,” sponsored by the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau, on Feb. 18, as well as on ABC 23 on Feb. 19.
“Kaleidoscope” covers west-central Pennsylvania and beyond, featuring unique and special people and places in the region.
The WCWLC is a collaborative effort between Elk County, Elk County Planning Commission and the ECCD, funded by the county, the Stackpole-Hall Foundation and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
The ECCD utilizes the WCWLC for educational purposes, such as hosting school trips, and trout and butterfly release events for students.
The facility is intended to encourage environmental and educational activities like walking, running, wildlife viewing, geocaching, photography and more, according to Elk County’s website.
Protecting the property
It’s crucial to prioritize these ecosystems, take care of them and protect them.
The ECCD is addressing the vandalism issues the wetland property has encountered over the years. This is not to scare people away from using the property, Wehler stressed, but more so to encourage people to keep an eye out for anything suspicious and to report it.
One of the major chronic issues has been littering –lots of littering, said Wehler. Other notable acts of vandalism have included carving names into picnic tables, damaging/ripping down educational signs, breaking a floorboard on the observation deck, stomping on downspouts on the gutters, and more.
Unfortunately, Wehler said the vandalism has recently escalated.
“About two years ago, we put a shed on the property to house a lawnmower, some trash bags, hand tools a weed-eater, etc.,” she said.
Earlier this year, when ECCD staff visited the property, they discovered someone had broken the lock off of the shed and took just about everything they could carry out of it.
The proper authorities have been contacted following these incidents, but the hope is that spreading awareness about the vandalism helps bring it to a halt. Much time and effort has been put into this property, and it’s something the community enjoys.
“It’s one of those things that is just incredibly frustrating and disheartening,” she said. “The property is open to the public, and I’ve met a lot of folks who take their lunch break there, enjoy the deck, walk the trail, etc. There are also a lot of people who walk their dogs around the loop.”
Not to mention the local Girl Scout troops, school groups and community members who visit the property for educational events, said Wehler.
For more information, visit www.co.elk.pa.us/index.php/west-creek-wetland-learning-center. Follow the Elk County Conservation District on Facebook.