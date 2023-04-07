ST. MARYS — After much anticipation, The West Wind Restaurant –a dining establishment at the St. Marys Municipal Airport –opened under new management March 19.
Tammy Kaplin of Kersey signed a three-year lease for the West Wind in December 2022 with a strong background in customer service and management from being a longtime employee and manager of Sheetz.
Kaplin says she has a goal of providing an upscale dining experience with great food, service, and ambience. To that end, some updating and remodeling has been done, with the addition of a fireplace in the dining area, new paint and window treatments throughout, and linen tablecloths and napkins being used for the dinner hours. The deck will be replaced, and the goal is to have it ready for outdoor dining by Memorial Day.
Kaplin currently has 16 employees and is looking to hire a few more. She says that she can usually tell early in the interview whether a person will be a “good fit” for the job, based on her extensive experience with hiring new employees.
She admits that she decided to take on this new challenge on a whim, although she has always been interested in the restaurant business. She loves to cook but doesn’t get the chance to do much in the kitchen, as that aspect of the business is very capably handled by the experienced cooks she has hired, one of whom had already been cooking at the West Wind for several years. The former manager of the West Wind has been a big help during the transition period as well, and Kaplin says she is very grateful for that.
Kaplin strongly believes that employee and customer satisfaction is her number one priority. “Take care of your people and they’ll take care of you.”
The West Wind Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is closed on Tuesdays. Check the Facebook page for more information, or call 814-834-9494.