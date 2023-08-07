DuBOIS — The Wheels of Yesteryears Car Club held its eighth annual Cruise In at the DuBois City Memorial Park on Saturday and the event featured many makes and models of cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Proceeds from this year’s raffle ticket sales will benefit the DuBois Area Food Bank and the Hahne Cancer Center.
The Wheels of Yesteryears Fall Fuzzy Dice Run on Sept. 9th is an open-to-everyone event where participants follow a prescribed course with checkpoints, each of which dice are rolled and the result recorded. At the last checkpoint, a winner is determined and prizes awarded.
The Dice Run will cost $5 per person and registration opens at 10 a.m. in the Aldi’s parking lot, 5700 Shaffer Road. They will leave at 11 a.m. and return by 2 p.m. Players can win more at the auction.
For information on this rain or shine event, please call Stacey Sherwood 814-375-8958.