Wheels of Yesteryears Car Club to sponsor events

DuBOIS — The Wheels of Yesteryears Car Club invites everyone who loves all makes and models of cars, trucks and motorcycles to the club’s eighth annual Cruise In on Saturday in the DuBois City Memorial Park.
Individuals are invited to place their wheels near the Cherry Amphitheater located off Liberty Boulevard. Registration will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The $10 entry fee includes a hot dog, chips, beverage and a ticket for door prizes.
Proceeds from this year’s raffle ticket sales go to the DuBois Area Food Bank and the Hahne Cancer Center. Handcrafted 50-gallon metal barstools with black leather seats and a 24” diameter fire ring are featured items. Winners will be drawn at the Wheels of Yesteryears Fall Fuzzy Dice Run on Sept. 9. For more Cruise-In information, please contact Doug Smith 814-371-8764 or Stacey Sherwood 814-375-8958.
The Wheels of Yesteryears Fall Fuzzy Dice Run on Sept. 9th is an open-to-everyone event where participants follow a prescribed course with checkpoints, each of which dice are rolled and the result recorded. At the last checkpoint, a winner is determined and prizes awarded. It is $5 per person and registration opens at 10 a.m. in the Aldi’s parking lot, 5700 Shaffer Road. Leaving at 11 a.m. and returning by 2 p.m. Players can win more at the auction.
For information on this rain or shine event, please call Stacey Sherwood 814-375-8958.