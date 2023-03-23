WILCOX — A Wilcox man has been accused of illegally shooting and killing two white-tailed deer on private property.
Brandon Lee Dilley, 37, is charged with two counts of unlawful kill/take big game –closed season and two counts of take/kill big game-beyond daily/season limits –all first-degree misdemeanors. He is also cited for unlawful shooting on or across a highway; retrieval/retaining/disposal of game/wildlife and failing to attach tag to big game, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office March 15.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Northcentral Pennsylvania Game Commission division received information from the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s central dispatch center relating to an alleged big game violation on Nov. 28, 2021. Officials contacted the reporting person, who indicated someone had shot two deer in a restricted area in the area of Shawmut Grade in Jones Township.
The witness said the incident occurred on the Wellendorf Pad roadway, a natural gas site operated by Seneca Resources. The witness drives for a trucking company and is authorized to be in the area. While delivering to one of the well pads nearby, the witness said he saw two deer bedded 30 yards from the roadway. When he returned 15 minutes later, both deer were visibly dead, and a white car was parked near the area. The witness stopped and talked to a man –later identified as Dilley –who was outside of the vehicle, and told him the deer were dead. Dilley reportedly asked if they were bucks, but said he did not shoot the deer. Dilley then got into the vehicle in the passenger’s seat and the driver drove away. The witness provided the vehicle’s registration number. It was determined the vehicle was registered to a woman at a Lawrence Street residence in Wilcox, who is known to be related to Dilley, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
State game wardens processed the scene on Wellendorf Road, indicating that there were no fresh footprints in the snow near the deer, but that tracks were visible on the roadway. The deer were retrieved from the scene. The security guard on duty reported seeing a white car drive past without authorization at 10:38 a.m., and exit at 11:32 a.m.
A bullet fragment was recovered from one of the deer on Nov. 29, 2021, appearing to be either a .22 or .17 caliber.
State police in Ridgway informed the game wardens that they had stopped the white vehicle, bearing the same registration, in which Dilley was in the passenger’s seat and his known girlfriend was driving. Police inspected the rifle in the backseat of the vehicle, a .223 caliber rifle, and informed Dilley that the PGC would like to speak to him, to which her responded, “If they want to talk to me, they can call my lawyer,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. On Dec. 16, 2021, the bullet fragment was further examined, and measured to fit a .223 caliber rifle.
A search warrant was executed on the Lawrence Street residence in Wilcox on Dec. 17, 2021, the residence of Dilley. Two firearms were seized and sent to the PSP Crime Lab in Erie.
Dilley did not possess an antlerless deer license for the area where the deer were killed. He also failed to retrieve the deer after shooting them, according to the complaint.
Dilley’s bail was set at $5,000. His preliminary hearing is set for March 29 at Martin’s office.