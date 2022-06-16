JOHNSONBURG — A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing items from Kwik Fill in Johnsonburg.
Edward James Olewinski, 48, of Wilcox, is charged with two third-degree felony counts of retail theft –taking merchandise, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office June 10.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Johnsonburg Borough Police were at the Market Street laundromat on June 5 investigating a separate incident, when an officer was notified by a person that Olewinski had allegedly been shoplifting from Kwik Fill in Johnsonburg Borough. Olewinski had reportedly stolen multiple pairs of sunglasses and on a separate date, a Laffy Taffy.
Police received a phone call from a Kwik Fill staff member on June 6, who provided police with surveillance videos from the two alleged retail theft incidents involving Olewinski.
The first incident occurred on May 26, where Olewinski is seen allegedly stealing pairs of sunglasses, and the second, May 28, he is seen stealing a banana-flavored Laffy Taffy, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Olewinski’s preliminary hearing is set for July 20.