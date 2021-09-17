WILCOX — A Wilcox man has been jailed on felony drug charges following an undercover bust.
Dillon Michael Robuck, 25, of Wilcox, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Sept. 7.
An officer with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s North Central Drug Task Force arranged a controlled-substance purchase in August 2020, using a confidential informant, to purchase 21 grams of crystal methamphetamine from Robuck in Wilcox, Jones Township, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The officer met with the CI prior to the exchange, confirming there was no contraband in the person’s vehicle, and $72 in personal funds. The CI and Robuck reached an agreement via cell phone communication to purchase the methamphetamine for $550, which was provided by the drug task force, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The CI and a task force member, operating in an undercover capacity, went to Wilcox, where the CI met with Robuck, and exchanged the $550 for the bag of methamphetamine, which allegedly weighed 19.81 grams.
Robuck’s bail is set at $50,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 22 at Martin’s office.