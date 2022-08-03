ST. MARYS — A man has been jailed on several charges after he allegedly used a fake $100 bill on more than one occasion.
Joseph Leo Hollingshead, 40, of Wilcox, is charged with two second-degree felony counts of forgery –utters forged writing; theft by deception –false impression, a second-degree misdemeanor; theft by deception –false impression, a third-degree misdemeanor; receiving stolen property –a second-degree misdemeanor and receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office July 27.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the City of St. Marys Police Department received a call from an employee of Don’s Pizza on July 16, reporting that a delivery driver had received a fake $100 bill for payment around 8:30 p.m. The employee told police the delivery was made to a tall, thin white man with a goatee in a white sedan on Walnut Street near the park.
Police also received a call from a Domino’s Pizza employee on July 17, who said one of his delivery drivers had also received a fake $100 bill for payment around 10:05 p.m. He described the man as tall, skinny and white with a mustache, who was at the laundromat on Windfall Road, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On July 20, the Johnsonburg Borough Police Department was dispatched to Panda House for reports of an individual who made payment with a fake $100 bill. Police were advised that it was a woman this time, and her boyfriend’s name was reportedly Hollingshead, who lives in Wilcox.
On July 23, police obtained security video from Windfall Carwash, which showed a white man with a goatee and a woman near a vending machine. The man was identified as Hollingshead, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The Domino’s delivery vehicle then pulls into the parking lot, and Hollingshead is seen taking possession of the food order.
Police then stopped at Don’s Pizza to show the delivery driver a photo of Hollingshead. The driver confirmed this was the man who allegedly gave him the fake $100 bill, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Hollingshead’s bail is set at $30,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 9 at Jacob’s office.