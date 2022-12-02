WILCOX — A Wilcox man is in the Elk County Jail after he was found to allegedly be in possession of methamphetamine and a prohibited firearm.
Todd Harold Stahli, 49, is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, a felony in the second degree; possessing a firearm with an altered manufacturer number, a felony in the second degree; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Oct. 17.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in Ridgway were requested to assist state parole with apprehending Stahli for an alleged parole violation on March 24, 2022. A plan was devised to intercept Stahli in an open parking lot across from the Johnsonburg police station. He arrived as a passenger in a white Ford Edge. State police took Stahli into custody.
During this time, state parole agents were at a Wilcox residence where Stahli had reportedly been residing. They began an administrative search, where a tin was located in the living room of the residence. Inside it was allegedly a large amount of suspected methamphetamine. They also located several guns in the bedroom of the homeowner, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Stahli was interviewed in Ridgway, where he was informed that due to past felony charges, he was not permitted to possess a firearm.
A search of the residence later resulted in the seizure of a substantial amount of methamphetamine, five different types of pills, drug paraphernalia and a silver gun with an obliterated serial number, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Stahli’s bail is set at $100,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 7 at Martin’s office.