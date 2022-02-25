WILCOX — Elk County native Patricia Brendel turned a personal tragedy into the recently-published page turner “Heart Beat of Love,” reminding readers that they are never alone during a time of darkness.
Brendel, of Wilcox, said the idea for her first book came about after losing her daughter, Elly, to the rare and deadly disease Pearson syndrome.
Pearson syndrome, usually beginning in infancy, is considered a bone marrow failure disorder, according to the National Library of Medicine.
“As my husband and I navigated through this syndrome with our daughter, I had to journal daily on her progresses and her relapses,” said Brendel. “This helped tremendously in her care, and with her team of doctors.”
Not realizing it at at the time, Brendel said, that this would help her later write “Heart Beat of Love,” a book full of both heartache and joy.
“This may be hard to explain, but I knew after losing our daughter, I was meant to write a book in hopes of helping others,” she said.
Although she didn’t know the time or place this would happen, said Brendel, she channels her faith when saying that God knew all along.
She sat down months after her daughter died, Brendel said, and wrote an article in detailed medical terminology.
“I thought this would be too hard for people to understand,” she said. “How could they? It was hard enough for our family to comprehend this nightmare.”
So, she put the article away. And, 22 years later, felt a “gentle nudge” to begin writing. “Heart Beat of Love” came to life in one year’s time.
It took only a few days for her manuscript to be accepted by Christian Faith Publishing, and another year to be published, Brendel continued.
“Publishing a book is a process that is gratifying, and this process just flowed perfectly,” she said. “It is all in God’s timing.”
Inspired by God and Elly, Brendel said walking this journey with her daughter gave her a new outlook on life. Her husband was her encourager, she said, having experienced it all alongside her.
“She showed me the true meaning of unconditional love, which then brought me into my love walk with God,” Brendel said.
Searching for the true answer of life after death, she began to research and read different books, Brendel said, always coming back to the Bible.
“This is where I found all of my answers,” she said. “I found a personal relationship with God. And, I found that even when we walk in darkness, we are never alone; but rather, we are brought through the darkness into his light, his love.”
She is forever grateful of this faithful journey, Brendel noted. She is now a believer of Jesus, of God’s love and life after death.
“Without this journey, my faith would not be where it is today,” she said.
It is Brendel’s hope, she said, that this may spark an interest to someone in the medical field, prompting a cure or further information on Pearson syndrome.
“At the time of our daughter’s diagnosis, there were approximately five in the United States, and 10 in the world, so we were told,” she said. “This demonstrates the rarity of this dreadful syndrome.”
Brendel says this story is not just her own, but everyone’s.
“Haven’t we all walked through the darkness in some way or another? Yes, we have. I want them to know that they are never alone in their journey. I hope, and pray, that they find peace in this book.”
“Heart Beat of Love” can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Apple iTunes, in both the paperback and eBook versions.
A book signing is also scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Wilcox Public Library on Saturday, March 19.
It’s in Brendel’s future plans to write another book, as well as hold more book signings for this one in surrounding areas.