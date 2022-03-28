BENEZETTE – Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) and Penn State DuBois’ Wildlife Technology Program partnered in 2011 to form a valuable internship program for students interested in wildlife and conservation-related careers.
KECA Conservation Education Coordinator Ben Porkolab said over 50 students and outdoor enthusiasts have benefited from this internship since its inception.
Last fall, six PSU DuBois Wildlife Technology students participated, he said, benefiting from the opportunities present in elk country during the most popular time of the year.
“This is a quality program that provides numerous in-the-field opportunities for students to gain hands-on education,” Porkolab said.
“These interns gain hands-on experience engaging visitors, monitoring trails, teaching weekend programs and learning about Pennsylvania’s elk herd,” said Porkolab.
KECA benefits from this program as well, he said, with additional staff members to assist at the Elk Country Visitor Center during Benezette’s rut season in September and October.
Porkolab has received very positive feedback from past program interns, including Pennsylvania Game Commission Environmental Education Specialist Mandy Marconi, and PSU DuBois Associate Teaching Professor of Wildlife Technology Keely Roen.
The skills and experience Marconi gained through working at the ECVC have been essential to her current career, she said, and she is grateful having had the experience.
“I cannot overstate what a benefit this internship is for PSU DuBois Wildlife students,” Roen told Porkolab. “The interns gain real-life experience working with the public, learning about curriculum development, developing their own educational materials, and seeing how a world-class educational facility is run.”
Russell Wheeler, who is a graduate of the PSU DuBois Wildlife Technology Program, interned at the Elk Country Visitor Center, said Porkolab, and is now the education specialist at the center.
Going hand in hand with KECA and the ECVC’s mission, the PSU DuBois Wildlife Technology Program focuses on hands-on learning, like giving students the opportunity to work outside of the classroom where they can research wetlands, capture, tag and free butterflies, collect nature samples and more, according to the PSU DuBois website. Students in this associate program can also transition into the Bachelor of Science in Wildlife and Fisheries Science Program after graduation.