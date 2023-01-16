ST. MARYS — This past summer, Windfall Farms of St. Marys expanded to accommodate more than just horses, welcoming wet noses and wagging tails to the business.
Located on North St. Marys Street, Windfall Farms was mainly focused on horse boarding and riding lessons for several years, until the dog boarding/doggy day care service opened in May 2022, said owner Rachel Fledderman.
She primarily offers dog boarding, which will pick up heavily in the summer, but pet parents can also schedule what Fledderman calls a “DayStay” for their dog any day of the week.
There are also group play sessions scheduled for dogs once or twice per week, based on weather.
Fledderman had the desire to expand her business, and felt this service was needed in the area. Throughout summer 2022, DayStay was very busy, and she enjoyed getting to build her customer base, mainly by word of mouth.
Clients can bring their furry friend to the farm for a variety of reasons, including not wanting to crate their dog or leave them alone while working, going on a trip or vacation, or purely for the socialization benefits with other dogs.
Windfall Farms had a second barn that was previously used for housing stallions, she said, that they converted into a home for the dog kennels, totaling gutting and refinishing the inside.
Throughout their stay, dogs enjoy the fenced-in outdoor area made just for them. They also have downtime in their individual kennels.
Getting to know each dog’s individual needs and personality is important. Fledderman says she helps get them acclaimed to being around her, in the kennel and play areas and around other dogs.
There are many different scenarios to consider, with the focus always being doing what is comfortable for each dog and what suits them best, Fledderman said. For example, some may need more playtime, while others, more relaxation or one-on-one sessions, depending on several factors like the dog’s age and energy level.
The business is rather small, with eight kennels total, but allows Fledderman to focus and be more dedicated to each dog there. She sees about the same 30 dogs each month or so.
Starting this side of the business has been rewarding for Fledderman.
“Dogs are so personable,” she said. “I enjoy the interaction with them.”
It’s also comforting and a relief to the pet owner, she said when their dog is excited and happy to come spend time at the farm.
Windfll Farms still offers beginner horse riding lessons, geared toward youth under the age of 12, and horse boarding. The indoor arena can also be rented by the hour.
Visit Windfall Farms on Facebook. Call 814-335-4363 or message the page for more information