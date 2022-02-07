DuBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is planning a Valentine lover’s event called “Dine, Wine & Design,” which will feature a romantic evening of fine dining, fine wine and fine art.
The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 12 and will be limited to 15 couples.
Dinner will be served at Luigi’s Ristorante starting at 5 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m., the event will move to the Winkler Gallery for wine, mingling and creative hors d’oeuvres.
To make the evening even more special, each couple will create a hand-painted “Rose Masterpiece” under the instruction of Master Artist Harlan Beagley, an artist member of the gallery.
The cost for dinner will be $45 per couple and $60 per couple for the art experience at the gallery.
It will be advanced seating only. Please call Manda at 814-591-2824 (please do not call the gallery). Tickets are limited.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois and is on the second floor.
The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery and education center that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.
The hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday from noon-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. COVID-19 safety measures will be followed during all open hours at the Winkler Gallery & Art Education Center.