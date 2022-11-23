DuBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center invites the public to celebrate its 20th anniversary and do some holiday shopping as well.
The gallery will be open and offering sales during Black Friday on Nov. 25 and Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26.
“Please stop by one of the many downtown stores and shop local for some beautiful hand-crafted local art,” said organizers.
On Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, the gallery will be celebrating its 20th anniversary.
“This is a huge achievement for a small town gallery, we are so fortunate for the support from the local community, donors and sponsors,” said a gallery spokesperson.
The gallery will be open with many artists holding classes or giving demonstrations in such mediums as pottery, stained glass, Photoshop, Lightroom, and acrylic painting.
A duo of harp and hammered dulcimer will provide the background music on Friday evening.
Santa will make an appearance Saturday, and they will have refreshments and some gifts for the children who stop by.
This is just a teaser for the events planned for the holiday season at the Winkler Gallery.
For more information, follow the gallery on Facebook or visit them at winklergallery.org.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a nonprofit gallery and education center that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.
Hours of operation are Tuesday and Wednesday from noon-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.