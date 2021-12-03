DuBOIS — The 19th anniversary of the Winkler Gallery & Art Education Center is going to be different than previous years, according to board President Brian Musser.
The Winkler Gallery & Art Education Center has decided to have an all-day event on Saturday, Dec. 4, he said, and they are also hoping to start a new tradition.
“We have invited Santa Claus to visit and Mrs. Claus has decided to join us as well,” said Musser.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be welcoming children and their families starting at noon until 3 p.m so please be sure to bring cameras and phones to take pictures, Musser said.
There will be cookies and lemonade, along with a treat for the children from WGAEC and Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“Artist Harlan Beagley will be featuring his unbelievable caricature talent if the children want to participate in having their caricature drawn for a donation to the art education center,” said Musser. “Also, holiday karaoke will be playing if there are any guests who would like to show off their musical talent.”
The evening open house will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m.
“Our sponsor, Winery at Wilcox, will have wine tasting and will have their ‘Wintry Nights’ wine with artist Perry Winkler’s artwork for sale,” said Musser.
More information about the gallery can be found at www.winklergallery.org.
Winkler will also be available if guests would like their wine bottle signed, he said.
“Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus told us that they will be stopping by again during our evening open house to visit with guests and to take selfies with any guests who wish to do so,” said Musser.
Caricatures by Beagley and holiday karaoke will be available at this time as well.
“Light refreshments will be served and the beautiful artwork of our talented artists will be available for purchase,” said Musser. “This is a great time for guests to choose a special gift for Hanukkah or Christmas.”
On Friday (today), there will be an adult greenery class in the WGAEC classroom from 6-8 p.m. A children’s greenery class will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in the WGAEC classroom.
The WGAEC is a 501 c(3) nonprofit. If anyone is looking to make donations this time of year, the WGAEC would really appreciate their support, said Musser. “The board of directors and artists hope to see you.”
December hours at the gallery will be from noon-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Also this month, the gallery will have special Sunday hours from noon-4 p.m. Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.