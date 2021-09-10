DuBOIS — This month’s First Friday event at The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center will feature a Penn State Tailgate celebration and a special show for all of the students who participated in their Art Camps this summer.
Today’s First Friday event, which is a week later than the usual First Fridays, will be held from 5:30 until 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
“This will be a special and enjoyable evening and a chance to meet some of the artist members of the gallery,” according to organizers.
Art Camp students are asked to do the following for the event:
- Pick one of two of their favorite pieces and bring it to the show.
- Students must bring it and take it home that night (make sure to include your name).
- Join them at the gallery to show their art and enjoy some snacks.
- Wear Blue and White in support of the PSU home game.
The art explored by the children include watercolor, mixed media, drawing, mosaic and much more.
Also, Saturday will be PSU’s first home football game against Ball State.
“We are hoping that PSU fans will be staying in DuBois or passing through on the way to the game, and so we are hosting the Penn State Night and Art Camp Student Show on Friday,” said Anita Todd, secretary of the Winkler Gallery Board.
PSU door prizes will be given away for lucky attendees.
“It’s a chance to check out the gallery, if you have not been in a while, see our renovations, check out our new artists and think about hosting your own event here,” said Todd.
The gallery also invites the public to become a sponsor or patron for the gallery. There are different levels and opportunities that help support the non-profit organization, said Todd.
Visit: https://winklergallery.org/sponsors-donors/ for information and sponsorship/patron forms.
“The gallery is available to rent for events, so keep us in mind if you are looking for a nice event space,” she said.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois, PA 15801 (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area. Hours are Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.