PUNXSUTAWNEY — The PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc. (PA Wilds Center) has announced the recipients of the 2023 Champions of the PA Wilds Awards.
The 2023 champions are:
- Artisan of the Year: Sue Morris
- Best Brand Ambassador: New Trail Brewing Company
- Business of the Year: Highland Chocolates
- Conservation Stewardship: Kelly Williams
- Event of the Year: Potter-Tioga Maple Weekend
- Great Design: Clearly Ahead Development’s River’s Landing Event Center
- Great Places: Cook Forest Sensory Trail
- Inspiring Youth (Individual): Alex Luckenbill
- Inspiring Youth (Organization): Allegheny Mountain Chapter, Trout Unlimited
- Outstanding Leader: Erick Coolidge –Tioga County Commissioner
- PA Wilds Planning Team Member of the Year: Dan Glotz –Warren County Planner
- The winners will be honored at the 2023 PA Wilds Dinner & Awards, to be held on Thursday, July 27.
The Champion of the PA Wilds Awards celebrate individuals, organizations, communities and businesses that are making significant contributions to grow and sustainably develop the outdoor recreation economy and nature tourism in the Pennsylvania Wilds. There are nine award categories open for public nominations. Nominations for 2023 awards were due by April 3.
“There were so many amazing nominations for Champion Awards this year, making it challenging for the review committee,” said Beth Pellegrino, PA Wilds Center board member and Outreach Committee chairwoman. “The theme of this year’s dinner is ‘Celebrating Decades of Conservation and Innovation,’ and these winners do just that. The tenacity, drive and passion of our 2023 Champions is to be commended. They have each made something special possible – and we are eager to celebrate their achievements on July 27.”
Registration is now open for the 2023 PA Wilds Dinner & Awards, which will be held at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney on Thursday, July 27. The cocktail hour and vendor displays begin at 3 p.m., followed by dinner and award presentations between 5-9 p.m.
Pre-registration is required by 10:30 p.m. July 20 at PAWilds.com/events. An early bird registration discount available until June 20.