RIDGWAY — A festive event in Ridgway this weekend is aiming to take away the winter blues by offering music, food, fellowship and more.
“Winter Blues and Brews” will be held at the firemen’s lot on North Broad Street in Ridgway from 4-9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Ridgway Township Secretary/Treasurer Michelle Bogacki said this event is sponsored by the Ridgway Heritage Council. Bogacki and Shelly Caggiano are spearheading the effort.
There will be music, fires, food and a beer wagon, as well as coffee and hot chocolate with a special addition from Triple Nickel Distillery, said Bogacki.
Anytime Lunchtime, an Elk County-based food truck, will be offering warm dishes.
The music lineup for the night is comprised of local artists that have a popular following, Bogacki added.
“The whole concept is an ‘outdoor winter music festival’ to help chase away the post-holiday blues,” she said. “Even though winter has been mild thus far, we are hoping for a nice, dry, snowy night.”
The Ridgway Heritage Council is “a volunteer-based nonprofit corporation dedicated to downtown revitalization, with a focus on historic preservation,” according to its website.
The RHC, founded in 1997, is known for several local revitalization efforts, including the Historic Facade Program, the annual historic tour of homes, the ‘Lily of the Valley’ National Historic Register District, community gardens and others, the website says.
Tickets are $20 and are being sold at the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce’s Welcome Center.
For more information on the RHC and its efforts, visit www.ridgwayheritagecouncil.org and the Facebook page.