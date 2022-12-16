DuBOIS — A winter storm created icy conditions Thursday, closing DuBois Area School District and impacting travel around the region.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced restrictions for Interstate 80 in advance of the storm’s arrival, with a handful of reported crashes Thursday causing temporary lane closures.
“Prepare for the worst, hope for the best,” said Sandy Township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Bickel. “Elevated temperatures kept icing at a minimum.”
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Bickel said no power outages were reported.
“We’re still looking for the back end of the storm tonight (Thursday), to bring snow and moderate winds ... 2-4 inches of snow, with winds up to 35 mph,” said Bickel, noting he likes to follow the National Weather Service predictions.
Bickel said there were some issues on Interstate 80 in eastern Clearfield County on Thursday due to the storm.
“There were just a couple of vehicle crashes locally,” Bickel said. “The City of DuBois and Sandy Township public works crews did a great job on the roads.”
Clearfield County Director of Emergency Services Scott Mignot said it appears most residents heeded the warnings to stay off the roads.
“It really helped out a lot,” Mignot said. “Things were relatively quiet today.”
- Staff writers from the Courier Express and The Progress contributed to this article.