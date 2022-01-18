The Tri-County Area received an average of 7-10 inches of snow throughout Sunday and Monday as a result of winter storm Izzy, according to John Banghoff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.
The highest totals, he said, were 10 inches of snow near Ridgway in Elk County, and 10 inches in Brookville in Jefferson County.
St. Marys came in at 8.6 inches, and Clearfield County, 6-8 inches.
As of the NWS’ Monday morning update, after most of the snow had fallen, DuBois had received 7.5 inches, said Banghoff.
This was the winter season’s first big snow for the area, he said.
“It’s not uncommon to have these amounts (of snow) with these kinds of storms,” said Banghoff.
Specifically in this part of Pennsylvania, areas received more solid snowfall, whereas others had a mix of snow and sleet, he added.
Areas in other states, such as near Cleveland, Ohio, received more than 20 inches of snow during this storm, Banghoff said. He wouldn’t be surprised if within the next few weeks, there are more opportunities for snow storms that impact the area.
As always, the NWS recommends that people monitor a trusted weather source during inclement weather, such as a local weather service. And, “In ice and snow, take it slow,” be mindful of dangerous road conditions, and don’t travel unless necessary, said Banghoff.