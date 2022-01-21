KERSEY — A 53-mile guided ATV road and trail ride in February will support the Elk County Riders ongoing “Trail of Dreams” project.
Winterfest ‘22 will take place on Feb. 19, beginning at the Riders’ clubhouse at 133 Gahr Road in Kersey.
Food will also be served to participants following the ride, accompanied by a bonfire, and is included in the cost per person.
ECR Treasurer Cheryl Ruffner said the guided road and trail tour will take about four hours.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) permits have been secured for road crossings, said Ruffner.
“There will be beautiful scenery,” she said.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Riders’ Trail of Dreams project, an initiative aiming to connect communities in Elk County through ATV roads and trails.
“We are making significant progress with trail connections in Elk County,” Ruffner said.
Registration will take place from 9-11 a.m. and is $30 per person, plus $5 for each additional rider.
The rain date will be Feb. 26, with registration taking place from 9-11 a.m.
Visit the ECR on Facebook or www.elkcountyriders.com for more information.