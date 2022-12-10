DuBOIS — Andrew and Victoria Wisor of DuBois are celebrating 10 years working as a husband-and-wife photography/videography team, capturing the timeless and memorable moments people treasure forever.
The Wisors, who were married in 2015, have been photographing/editing together since around the time they graduated from high school.
Wisor Photography had one of its “biggest years” in 2019, said Victoria, then came the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as it gave the couple extra time restructure their business “from the ground up.”
In 2020, Wisor Photography became “Wisor Photography & Videography.”
In 2021, they refocused on advertising, and purchased new cameras and lenses –what they call “top-of-the-line” equipment. The pandemic very much helped the couple “reshape” and learn new things, leading them into their busiest year yet, they said.
Wisor Photography & Videography won the gold medal for Photography and silver medal for Videography in the 2022 Best of Tri-County contest.
Weddings
Weddings are still the Wisors’ main gigs, averaging about 100 or so yearly. The couple has noticed some changes in the wedding industry over the years.
For starters, the younger generation seems to be thinking “out of the box” and straying from old-fashioned traditions, navigating more toward laid-back and unique snapshots, Victoria said, creating their own traditions. They have also noticed more weddings are being held at different times of the year, more so in the fall.
There is more of a demand, too, when it comes to big family photos, as the pandemic seemed to help many realize the value of family gatherings.
They have grown to focus more on attention to detail, said Victoria, the little things a bride and groom will treasure looking back at their wedding photos.
The couple has also nailed down a “flow” when it comes to wedding timelines, planning and budgeting, making it the most stress-free on wedding day as possible.
Community minded
The Wisors enjoy being very community driven and supporting local, they said, noting that they volunteer for WPAL (Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League) in DuBois.
Following the pandemic, they “started to get their footing back” after shooting a boxing tournament there, and WPAL Owner Aaron Beatty began recommending their work, Andrew said.
“We like to be out helping the community in our free time,” added Victoria.
Andrew says the couple has broadened in terms of working more with businesses, doing promotional gigs and collaborating, helping to spread the word about what local businesses have to offer –and, having fun while doing so.
The Wisors also enjoy doing “behind the scenes” photography, having photographed their first movie “Generational Sins” in 2016, and “Shooting Heroin” in 2018.
Getting to meet celebrities is an enjoyable part of that, too, Victoria said.
Wisor’s senior student sessions are based on offering “an experience,” and doing what the student wants, said Victoria. Requests are getting more unique, too, as time goes on. For example, there was one photoshoot where the student lit a book on fire, and another where they were photographed under water in Treasure Lake.
Sharing some of her personal journey, Victoria said she was diagnosed with ADHD (Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) last year. The couple has grown to have clients who also have ADHD or autism, children with sensory issues, etc., and it’s very important that those individuals are as comfortable as possible during a shoot.
Visit Wisor Photography & Videography on Facebook and www.wisorphotography.com.
Another new endeavor
Totally separate from their full-time photography business, the Wisors are embarking on a new adventure with one another –starting a food truck.
“Ronin no Yatai” –Wanderer’s Food Cart is focused on bringing original Japanese and Korean cuisine to the area.
The food truck business runs in Victoria’s family, so it’s only natural that she dives on in, she said. The hope is to have the truck up and running at local businesses by spring/summer 2023.
Andrew, who is Korean and was adopted by a Japanese family, said bringing more culture to the area is definitely a plus. The food truck will allow him to channel that heritage –the Asian/Japanese food he ate growing up and enjoys cooking today.
This authentic cuisine will be very unique to the area, the couple said. They hope to park the food truck at local businesses, and have it up and running by May.
Victoria noted that in January of 2020, she also launched a soap and candle business, “Prismatic Rose by Victoria.”
Visit Ronin no Yatai –Wanderer’s Food Cart, DuBois, PA and www.roninnoyatai.com.