HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman recently celebrated the seventh anniversary of online voter registration in the commonwealth and reminded eligible Pennsylvanians to register to vote or update their existing registration by Oct. 24 for the November general election.
Wolf administration celebrates seven years of online voter registration
