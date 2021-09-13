REYNOLDSVILLE — Janine Wolverton was recently named the new commander of the Reynoldsville American Legion Post 392.
Wolverton said she was surprised to be nominated for the position because she is relatively new to the Reynoldsville Legion, joining in 2018 shortly after returning to the area.
She served for eight years in the United States Air Force, ending her service as a sergeant. She then served as a school police officer at Fontana Unified School District in Fontana, California.
Wolverton is originally from Reynoldsville, but had moved away for about 40 years. She was living in California when she first retired and had been a member of the local legion while living there as well.
“I retired and my sister’s still here and I wanted to be near her,” Wolverton said.
Wolverton previously served as the vice commander for the Reynoldsville legion. She later became the adjutant for two years and was elected as the post commander in August.
As the head of the legion auxiliary, Wolverton was a major contributor to the brick paver fundraiser the auxiliary is running for the Reynoldsville Veterans Memorial Park. Wolverton also volunteers with the Veterans Affairs office and drives veterans to their appointments.
With 9/11 shortly after her election to commander, she knew she wanted to do something in town to honor the day. She hosted a brief remembrance ceremony Saturday at the Kenneth Lee Lyons Veterans Memorial Park.