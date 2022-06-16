JOHNSONBURG — A woman is facing a felony charge after a 4-year-old child was allegedly found living in hazardous conditions in a Johnsonburg apartment.
Theresa Lynn Levesque, 36, is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office April 4.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Johnsonburg Borough Police Department received a call from a Pennsylvania state parole agent on March 29 to assist him with a welfare check at a Water Street Extension apartment.
Police were let into the apartment by a 4-year-old girl, and also noticed a dog running around the downstairs area. The parole agent was standing in the upstairs bedroom doorway, repeatedly asking Levesque if she was able to get dressed and get out of bed. She was reportedly unable to do these tasks and her speech was incoherent. The agent was also holding several drug paraphernalia items he had found in the apartment, according to the affidavit of probable cause, which was in disarray.
The child told police she jumped on Levesque to wake her up three times, but it didn’t work, and that Levesque had been sleeping for a couple of days. The child said she needed to take care of the dog and she was hungry, and that all she could find was a box of cereal that was all gone. She was reportedly in dirty pajamas, and said she just watches television and waits to see her brother after school.
In the living room where the child was, police saw a box of cleaning chemicals, a bag with alcohol wipes, a partially-filled prescription bottle on the coffee table, a metal container with various prescription pills and suboxone strips, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Further investigation showed that no one was able to make contact in person or by phone with Levesque since 9 p.m. on March 27. Police gave food and water to both the child and the dog. EMS assisted Levesque in getting dressed and out the door. Police waited until a guardian arrived to take custody of the girl, and the other child was already in the guardian’s custody. They notified housing to contact the SPCA to tend to the animals in the apartment, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Levesque is confined in the Cambridge Springs Jail Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to court documents. Her preliminary hearing was held for court at Martin’s office June 14.