ST. MARYS — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole items from Walmart on four separate occasions.
Melissa Lynn Custer, 51, of James City, is charged with four counts of retail theft –taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Feb. 13.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 24, state police in Ridgway arrived at the Walmart store in Fox Township for a report of retail theft. After meeting with a Walmart associate, police learned that he was alerted by Walmart’s loss prevention about a series of retail thefts that had allegedly occurred by a customer, later identified as Custer.
Custer allegedly mis-scanned and “under rang” multiple items on multiple occasions, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
This incident includes four different dates and times:
- Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:43 a.m. — various food items valued at $9.60
- Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:02 a.m. — multiple pet supply items valued at $107.49
- Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:25 p.m. — one toy, hat and mitten set valued at $20.46
- Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:44 p.m. — multiple food items valued at $7.25
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Custer allegedly did not pay for 15 items, with a total value of $144.80.
Custer’s bail was set at $5,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for March 7 at Jacob’s office.