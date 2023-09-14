DuBOIS — For the second year in a row, the women of REAKT Fighting Arts and Fitness in DuBois participated in a “We Remember” tribute workout on Sept. 11, honoring the nation’s heroes who responded to the terrorist attacks 22 years ago.
Monday morning, the women climbed 110 flights of stairs, 50 squats and 50 sit-ups, 50 burpees, 50 push-ups, a 100-yard sprint, a 43-second plank, and a 1.2 mile run, which is 2001 meters.
And, they did it all in firemen’s gear, said gym co-owner Paige Thompson.
This was something inspiring to be a part of again this year, with an “amazing group of women,” Thompson said. The workout is also open to the public.
“It’s something that pulls our community together in remembrance of that tragic day, and gives thanks to our nation’s heroes,” she said.
Other women shared the same passion for that day’s workout and what it represented.
“Proud to be a part of this group and this gym. Running through town at the end with flags was a feeling I’ll never forget,” Kelsea Green wrote.
Thompson noted a special “Thank you” to DuBois and Sykesville fire departments who donated their equipment for the tribute.
