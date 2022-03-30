DuBOIS — Embankment improvements at the intersection of Liberty Boulevard and East DuBois Avenue are currently underway, according to city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
“This is something that has been in the making for a long time,” said Suplizio. “The top of the boulevard is a very focal point in the City of DuBois, and we want to rehabilitate the area so that it will look much better when driving down the boulevard. It will also enhance DuBois Avenue so it can be better utilized by those going to Penn State DuBois Campus.”
Suplizio said the “mini park” will include a concrete sidewalk with benches and lighting, in addition to a waterfall, which will be seen from Liberty Boulevard. Also at the top of the embankment, there will be paved parking with a railing. On the front side of the park, there will be a retaining wall, so people can enjoy it, similar to the project that was completed at Tannery Dam last year.
“It’s going to look beautiful when it’s done,” said Suplizio, noting that trees will be replanted. “We’re very excited about doing another project like this in the City of DuBois. It’s just another way to add things to our city.”
The $800,000 project, which is being paid for with Community Development Block Grant money, is expected to be completed by summer, he said.
Dave Roman Construction and Landscape One are working on the improvement project.