DuBOIS — The challenging workforce landscape is not just because of the pandemic, according to Workforce Solutions of North Central PA Executive Director Pam Streich.
There has been a steady decline in the number of people working or actively seeking work over many years, said Streich, who was one of the speakers at the recent Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce Business Connections luncheon.
Workforce Solutions is a workforce development board, based in Kersey, that serves the six-county region of McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Clearfield and Jefferson.
During a recent workforce conference she attended, Streich said the message they received wasn’t that everyone’s sitting home doing nothing.
“They (workforce board) really think that people want to be valued. They’re taking a look at their value and they want more,” said Streich. “Unfortunately, that probably is the case. They want to feel valued, they want more money, of course, we all know that, and the flexible work schedule is what we’re hearing over and over again.”
Streich also said baby boomer retirements and decreasing birth rates have contributed to this mass exodus.
The workforce development system has offered some solutions, she said.
“Job training alone is not enough. There needs to be investments in a range of services providing critical supports such as childcare, transportation, access to technology and other tools are needed to break down the barriers to getting and keeping family-sustaining jobs,” said Streich.
Streich noted that there’s an an untapped labor market out there and most of them have multiple barriers.
“We’re not just going to be looking at people that are just going to walk in the door and be that perfect employee,” she said. “That probably never existed and certainly is not going to happen anyway. There are a lot of supportive services out there that could get that holistic approach to hiring people.”
Job seekers and career changers also need to know what skills they need to get hired for and success in the good jobs available in the region, said Streich.
Streich said employees, when they get hired, want to know what other opportunities there are for them to advance in a company or in the industry.
“The investment in job seekers or new people coming into an industry definitely is important to them, whether it be through a pathway or just some retraining to advance them,” she said.
Labor and Industry has purchased three years of Metrix SkillUp Learning for job seekers and companies, said Streich, noting that Workforce Solutions will be launching a pilot project for that.
“It’s totally no-cost right now,” she said. “I don’t know how much they pay for it, but we will be launching that in our region. We don’t know a lot about it yet. We’re learning. So stay tuned for that. We’ll make sure we get that out because we will need for partners to take advantage of that training.”
There is also a new website available called PA Six — www.discoverpasix.com, according to Streich, who encourages employers to check it out. It’s a website to showcase the six-county region in an effort to recruit and retain.
“Since we’re a workforce board, we have to concentrate on our mission, which is workforce,” she said. “The main emphasis is work and the website will take you to the PA grid link, which is the system of record that recognize, where to come, where to post jobs and where the people go to find the jobs for all the different services that are available.”