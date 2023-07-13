On behalf of the Industry Partnership Initiative for North Central Pennsylvania, Workforce Solutions is sponsoring an “Employer Resource Connections” series for employers in the North Central region.
Counties included are Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Jefferson, McKean and Potter. Attendees will learn about resources to assist with business expansion, employee training and innovation.
Many resource partners have come together to provide employers with the opportunity to learn firsthand about the resources that are available in the local area. Some of the partners featured will include the North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission, Penn West Clarion Small Business Development Center, Ben Franklin Technology partners, PA CareerLink, Northwest Industrial Resource Center, Penn State DuBois, North Central PA LaunchBox, Northern PA Regional College, the Strategic Early Warning Network, BC3, Clearfield Clearly Ahead (Economic Development), and Chambers of Commerce.
Events will run from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- Thursday, Aug. 10 – Red Fern, 421 Old Kersey Road, Kersey, PA
- Thursday, Aug. 17 – Emporium Fire Hall, 419 N. Broad St., Emporium
- Thursday, Aug. 24 – McKean County CareerLink, 40 Davis St., Bradford
- Thursday, Aug. 31 – Gunzberger Building, 1 N. Main St., Coudersport
- Thursday, Sept. 7 – DuBois CareerLink, 602 W. DuBois Ave., DuBois
- Thursday, Sept. 14 – River’s Landing, 139 Market St., Clearfield
No RSVP is required. Call Workforce Solutions at 814 245-1835 for more information.