DuBOIS — Aaron Beatty, executive director of the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League (WPAL) Fitness Center in downtown DuBois, attended last Thursday’s city council meeting with a proposal to hold a DuBois Mental Health and Wellness Festival in the park this summer.
“For those of us (WPAL) that do know us we have free memberships for kids and all first responders,” said Beatty. “We really love the idea to bring the youth in, get some ideas from them on what is important to them and their mental health, create different activities, maybe bring in some speakers, artists, musicians and really embrace the different areas of the park, the stage, maybe other aspects, but again, we’re asking the kids what’s important to them so we can understand how we can impact their mental health and also men’s mental health, too. We feel like these are the two most under-appreciated and under-noticed areas when it comes to those ideas.”
Beatty said organizers are proposing the date of Saturday, June 24, to invite different vendors, possibly food trucks, artists, musicians to take part in this 100 percent free event.
“We’re really asking youth from the area to come and take charge and lead. We’re offering community service, any kids that want to come and join the committees we’re going to teach them about the leadership hierarchy, break them into different areas where they can literally take charge and we can show them what it takes to run the committees and be a part of the planning and execution of the event,” said Beatty.
Beatty said there are several nonprofits from across the state who are already involved and include Hope Squad, a youth group formed in the DuBois Area School District who focus on suicide awareness and prevention.
“With all of these groups together, I feel we can really come up with a fantastic event,” said Beatty.
Council Member Diane Bernardo said the council can consider the proposal once the proper paperwork has been filled out.
“That has to be done first before we can give approval ... I can tell by looking at council, we’re all in favor of it and I don’t think anybody disagrees, so once you have this filled out we can approve it,” said Bernardo.
“We really appreciate you taking the time with us today and considering the event,” said Beatty.
Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk
The council approved a request from the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team for use of the DuBois City Park, Sept. 8-10, for the annual Suicide Prevention & Awareness Walk.