DuBOIS — The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League facility in DuBois recently brought kids and police officers together through the sport of boxing with the “Box with a Cop” event on Nov. 14.
Nearly 30 kids showed up to learn about boxing and what the daily life of law enforcement officials entails, according to a press release. Executive Director of the WPAL DuBois Fitness Center Aaron Beatty said, “This was an amazing opportunity to create a much needed dialogue with our youth and local officers. The kids had a blast, got in a great sweat, and had some really interesting questions for all three officers who spoke.”
Hosted by national champion boxers and coaches from the 412 National Team, the event drew in boys and girls of all ages. Coaches showed the children boxing combinations, basic defense and how to get in a good workout.
Officers from the Sandy Township and City of DuBois police departments, along with the Pennsylvania State Police, answered questions, showed off their gear and even introduced K-9 Officer Ace.
“Penn State DuBois criminal justice students, Layton Yarus, Brice Miller and Cierra Hoffman did an awesome job with their class project,” one parent said.
More information on programs at the WPAL Fitness Center, located at 37 E. Long Ave. in DuBois, and how to support the facility can be found on its website, www.wpal.org calling 814-299-7640 or by emailing info@wpal.org.