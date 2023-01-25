DuBOIS — The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League (WPAL) held the third annual Winter Warrior Showdown on Jan. 21 at the WPAL DuBois Fitness Center in DuBois.
The event was open to lifters of all ages, who were split into divisions by their weight, sex and age.
The results were as follows:
- The winner of the 14-16 year-old female division was Gianna Brody of Indiana, with Lily Myers of Johnsonburg coming in second place.
- Taking home the male 14-16 title was Aiden Snowberger of DuBois.
- Mason Fisher of Indiana took home the 17-18 male title with John Bandy of St Marys coming in second place; Aidan Bittler of Johnsonburg coming in third and Nathan Shaffer of DuBois coming in fourth.
- Geno Riley of Brookville took home the Bench Only Event.
- In the open male division, WPAL’s own “Muscle” Mike Gralla was the overall champion, with Paul Bullers of Kersey coming in second place; Matt Shuey of Johnsonburg in third and Timmy Johnson of Curwensville in fourth place.
There was also an honorary award given to the only U.S. military veteran taking part in the competition, Alex Allender.
“There was not a seat left in the gym, but spectators continued to pour in to watch these amazing athletes perform incredible feats of strength. Paul Bullers pulled a 725-pound deadlift. It was impressive, to say the least,” said WPAL Executive Director Aaron Beatty.
All proceeds benefit the WPAL Fitness Center in downtown DuBois, which is a part of the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League, a nonprofit organization. More photos will available for viewing on the WPAL DuBois Facebook and Instagram pages.