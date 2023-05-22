DuBOIS — Powerlifting is coming Back to DuBois Community Days. The Powerlifting Meet will benefit the WPAL Fitness Center located in Downtown DuBois.
The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 17, at 9 a.m. in the DuBois City Park during the DuBois Community Days celebration.
The event will consist of Bench, Squat, and Deadlifting competitions. There are separate divisions for male, female and youth.
Executive Director of WPAL DuBois Aaron Beatty said, “Last year we had 40 competitors with a ton of first-timers. We hope to see them back and a bunch of new faces too.”
Registration is free and is open through June 11. More information can be found on their website summerbeast.org.
The WPAL is looking for T-shirt sponsors and prize donations to create a free raffle at the event. If you can help, please contact Beatty at info@wpal.org.
All proceeds will benefit the WPAL Fitness Center in Downtown DuBois. This gym provides 100 percent free memberships for all kids, first responders. The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League is a 501(c)3 not for profit organization.