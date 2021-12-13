FALLS CREEK — A local Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at Beechwoods Cemetery this weekend to honor veterans who are buried there.
The event is set for Saturday, Dec. 18 at noon near the chapel at the top of the hill in the cemetery. Similar events will be taking place across the country at the same time, including one at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. In addition to Arlington, volunteers are expected to lay wreaths at 3,100 locations nationwide.
Beechwoods Cemetery is located at 252 Cemetery Road, Falls Creek.
“We welcome anyone who would like to attend and help with the placement of the wreaths. Scout troops and leaders are encouraged to attend. We love to see young and old alike,” said Marilyn Tully, local WAA location coordinator.
The whole event takes place outdoors, so those attending should come dressed for the weather. According to Tully, the extended forecast looks OK so far, so they are “keeping fingers crossed.”
Each year, there is a short, meaningful ceremony held before everyone is sent into the cemetery with wreaths to place on graves. A light lunch is planned for the volunteers in the Beechwoods Presbyterian Church pavilion.
The theme for WAA this year is “Live Up To Their Legacy.” Tully said the inspiration for this year’s theme came from a statement made by U.S. Army Chief of Staff, General James C. McConville in an interview with Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday” in November 2020.
The message McConville shared during the interview was heard by WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester.
Marilyn and Jack Tully, of Brockway, have been the coordinators of the local WAA event for seven years. The Tullys’ son, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Tully, is buried in the Beechwoods Cemetery. He was killed in action in 2007 while serving in Iraq.
The Tullys make sure they have enough wreaths for every veteran’s grave in the cemetery because they don’t want to have to pick and choose which graves get a wreath. There are about 515 veterans’ graves in the cemetery.
“They say you die twice. When you actually die, and then the last time someone speaks your name. We see it as a way to honor them,” Tully said.
The Tullys say they couldn’t do this by themselves, but that it’s a “labor of love.” They hope that in the years to come, someone remembers their son in this way.