FALLS CREEK — The eighth annual Wreaths Across America ceremony is set for this Saturday at the Beechwoods Cemetery to place wreaths on the graves of veterans, according to Coordinator Marilyn Tully.
Tully said the brief but meaningful ceremony will start at noon with the placing of the wreaths and then lunch for volunteers will be held at the Beechwoods Presbyterian Church. Beechwoods Cemetery is located at 252 Cemetery Road, Falls Creek.
According to Tully, there are 3,679 locations nationwide plus 26 American cemeteries overseas participating this year.
Tully said she and her husband, Jack, are thankful for all who attend and have helped annually with the placement of the wreaths on approximately 525 veteran graves.
“Jack and I especially encourage young people to come ... Scout troops and leaders, students,” she said. “We are always so happy with the great number of people — young and old — that come out to honor and remember the veterans regardless of the weather.”
This year’s theme for Wreaths Across America is “Find a Way To Serve.”
Tully said the inspiration for this year’s theme came from a few different places and seemed to be a recurring conversation throughout the last year.
“Notably, the American Rosie Movement which highlights the stories of the World War II-era women known as Rosie the Riveters, or simply ‘Rosies,’” she said. “These women pulled together to do the work that needed to be done for our freedom. The movement encourages youth to get involved in their own communities to serve in small ways that can make a big impact. As part of this new theme, Wreaths Across America is revamping its educational curriculum working with like-minded organizations to develop action plans to inspire young people across the country to find a way to serve in 2022 and beyond.”
“You don’t have to be in military service to serve your community and country,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “Serving others, or being in service to others, gives purpose and I’ve seen first-hand from Gold Star families to veterans, how it can help people heal.”
In 2021, more than 2.4 million veterans’ wreaths were placed by volunteers on headstones at 3,137 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, with each name said out loud. Wreaths Across America volunteers work year-round to ensure military members laid to rest are remembered, their families and living veterans are honored, and the next generation is taught about the value of freedom.
“Every person has something to give, whether it is their time, ideas, compassion, or resources,” added Worcester. “What can seem like the simplest act or gift, can start a nationwide movement and that is our hope that this theme will spark in people. I think Mother Teresa said it best, ‘the greatest good is what we do for one another.’”
Marilyn and Jack Tully, of Brockway, have been the coordinators of the local Wreaths Across America event for eight years. The Tullys’ son, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Tully, is buried in the Beechwoods Cemetery. He was killed in action in 2007 while serving in Iraq.
The Tullys make sure they have enough wreaths for every veteran’s grave in the cemetery because they don’t want to have to pick and choose which graves get a wreath.
“They say you die twice. When you actually die, and then the last time someone speaks your name. We see it as a way to honor them,” Tully said.
The Tullys say they couldn’t do this by themselves, but that it’s a “labor of love.” They hope that in the years to come, someone remembers their son in this way.