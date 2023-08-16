COOKSBURG — Writers Conference of Northern Appalachia (WCoNA) will host “Writers in the Woods,” a day of workshops to help one be a better writer, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cook Forest State Park on Sept. 30.
The workshops, held at the Sawmill Center for the Arts, will feature working on expressing gratitude, writing life stories, hiking and writing, and creativity with language. It will also include time for attendees to practice what they’ve learned. Attendees will receive resources to help them continue to work at their craft.
PJ Piccirillo, WCoNA founder and president and a novelist from Elk County, said writers from or writing about the region of northern Appalachia haven’t been distinguished with a regional identity as have those from other parts of the nation. The diversity of its peoples, places, cultures and landscapes are uniquely inspiring.
“We believe the stories, poems, and essays these qualities inspire deserve to be represented and valued as a body of work,” Piccirillo said. “We want people to have better access to this outstanding literature, encouraging a greater market for our writers through increased demand from our booksellers and more interest from agents and publishers.”
The day’s teachers and leaders are:
- Bob Craven, assistant professor at Westminster College who studies working class Appalachian culture from environmental and historical perspectives. He wrote the dissertation “Appalachian Moderns: Poetry and Music, 1936-1947,” and the article “Documenting the Corporate Underworld in Mark Nowak’s Coal Mountain Elementary.”
- Piccirillo, a two-time winner of the Appalachian Writers Association Award for Short Fiction. He is the author of “The Indigo Scarf” (Sunbury Press), “Heartwood (Middleton Books)”, and “Nunc Stans—A Ferry Tale” (Sunbury). He is a literary artist-in-residence for the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, founder of the Writers Conference of Northern Appalachia (WCoNA) and founding editor and current editor-in-chief of the Northern Appalachia Review. An instructor of English and Humanities at Butler County Community College, PJ holds an M.F.A. from the University of Southern Maine.
- Deb Reynolds, an avid writer, blogger, dreamer, and reader who has always lived in the PA Wilds. Reynolds advocates for disability rights with emphasis on autism, epilepsy, and eldercare. She writes on challenges in rural areas, especially health care access and services. Deb is a “jack of all trades” and also enjoys writing on travel and gaming, indulging in handicrafts, and loving the unique and beautiful character of the region she calls home.
- Lora Zill, who teaches writing and critical analysis at Gannon University and creative writing in Allegheny College’s arts programs for gifted public school students. She is a teaching artist with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and conducts residencies on creative writing and poetry in northwestern Pennsylvania schools. She also speaks at educator, artist, and writers’ conferences. Zill edits and publishes a quarterly poetry journal, “Time of Singing” and her poetry and nonfiction have been published widely.
There is a cost. Registration is open and forms are available from Lora Zill, timesing@zoominternet.net, or 814-439-0914. Registration closes Sept. 15.
For more information, visit www.wcona.com.