ST. MARYS — July is Park and Recreation Month, and among the busiest time at the parks and community pool in the City of St. Marys.
According to the National Recreation and Park Association, this year’s theme is “We Rise Up for Parks and Recreation.” During the month of July, the NRPA aims to bring awareness to how important park and recreation and its staff members are to communities.
City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider said there is a multitude of programs underway, including day and mini camps, field trips, adult leagues, “Movies in the Park” and others.
“Participation has seen a large increase the earlier we advertise our programs, so things are really picking up! It’s great to see the community take advantage of the things we have to offer,” she said.
The parks start out the summer with a variety of day camps, which continue through the first week of August, Schneider said. Two Movies in the Park have been held thus far, showing “Encanto” and “Angels in the Outfield.”
“We usually hold three movies a year, and get sponsors to show them on our 20-foot inflatable movie screen, purchased by a grant through the Stackpole-Hall Foundation,” Schneider continued.
The St. Marys Community Pool also offers several activities for swimmers to enjoy all summer long, like swimming lessons, an obstacle course, night swims, aqua aerobics and Zumba and more.
The public is very supportive of Parks and Recreation as well. For example, a trampoline was donated to the community pool in June, according to its Facebook page.
“We’ve broken over 100 patrons almost every day, which is much more than we have in the last two years,” Schneider said of the SMCP.
She commended aquatics Supervisor Traci Meeker as well.
“She has come up with so many new ideas both for this year and the next. We are in the process now of creating programs and events for 2023,” said Schneider.
They are also in the process of creating a “Summer Splash,” on Aug. 4, which will be advertised soon.
In 2021, COSM Parks and Recreation implemented its new online registration system through RecDesk, which Schneider said has been very beneficial all around.
“We have been able to do so much more with having it set in place. It also allows the public to see what we have to offer on a larger scale, register and pay all at the same time. We can post as much information online as we want without having to overload on social media — that way the public doesn’t miss anything,” she said.
New in 2022, COSM parks also started a sponsorship initiative, aiming to gain additional support from the community by creating a fund that businesses/sponsors can donate to.
They are incredibly appreciative of the sponsors for the 2022 parks season, Schneider said.
“We are in the process of pushing out another sponsorship initiative in the fall,” she said.
Follow City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation on Facebook and visit https://stmaryspa.gov/city-offices/parks-and-recreation/.