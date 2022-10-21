RIDGWAY — “Stronger together –connecting with communities.” This was the theme of the 2022 Youth Leadership Summit, a one-day conference sponsored by the Community Education Center’s Discover partnership that was held at the Royal Inn in Ridgway Oct. 13.
The conference involved student leaders collaborating with other student leaders from neighboring schools, where students “gain an understanding of the importance” of connecting with their community, and how they can use creativity and passion to create change, according to the event flyer.
CEC Program Manager Amy Goode said the summit was a joint effort between Discover Partnership and local educators, who advise youth groups like student council, DECA and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).
“These students want to make a visible impact,” she said. “They like having a purpose and a meaning behind almost everything they do.”
The Youth Leadership Summit welcomed several special guests, including City of St. Marys Mayor Lyle Garner and City Manager Joe Fleming, who held a discussion with students from St. Marys Area High School and Elk County Catholic School system.
The event’s keynote speaker was John Schlimm, educator, artist, advocate and international award-winning author, featuring the topic “Gen-Zers are natural-born leaders.”
Schlimm noted that he was “in awe” of the discussions he was able to have with students at the Youth Leadership Summit, including hearing about the thoughts and personal experiences involving topics like mental health, faith and equality. Hearing these things was both “inspiring, and at times, heartbreaking,” he said.
“I’m always honored and humbled to just be in the room with these kind, courageous, and authentically-imperfect young people, who forge onward no matter what comes their way. In these moments, I become their student, and they become some of the most important teachers I will ever have in this life,” said Schlimm.
Schlimm’s new book “What would Gen-Z Do?: Everything You Don’t Know About Gen-Z But Should,” which comes out in November, addresses how those of “Gen-Z” age are natural-born leaders, pioneering the way on topics like mental health, anxiety, depression and suicide.
Schlimm gave much credit to Goode, the Discover Partnership and local high schools for making this event happen.
“Giving these young people an encouraging and empowering space to let their voices be heard is a game-changer for our local communities, and a life-changer for these awesome students,” he said.
The conference also featured breakout workshops, life coaching, a networking lunch, evaluations and more throughout the day. The networking lunch and “Town Talk” sessions with local community leaders gave the students “an opportunity to share their input about their communities, the issues they face and their future vision for their city/town,” Goode said.
Goode noted that students who participated in the “Town Talks” session gave feedback such as:
- “It introduced me to aspects of my town I was unaware of and I felt like my concerns were heard.”
- “My voice is being heard more in my community and I got to share my opinion.”
- “It made me realize that I can change things.”
Neil Hanes and Nikki Iozza from Life Coaching and Beyond were also a part of the breakout sessions, featuring “One Step at a Time: Navigate Your Way to Empowerment,” said Goode, as well as Cory Straub and Shanda Kelsch with Elk County Toastmasters, who spoke about “networking like a pro.”
Students also gave feedback on how they plan to use what they learned from the Youth Leadership Summit in the future, said Goode:
- “I plan to use the information I learned to be a better community and leader.”
- “I am going to use my skills to become a better leader. I know there will be bumps in the road but I will get there.”
- “I hope to use it to help me connect better with my community and all the people in it.”
- “I plan to be more active in my community.”
- “I plan to use these skills in my everyday life.”