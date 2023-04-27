REYNOLDSVILLE — Zach Garman has announced his candidacy for Reynoldsville Borough Council in the upcoming May primary election.
Garman has been a lifelong resident of Reynoldsville and belongs to many local organizations within the community and Jefferson County.
“Being involved in various local organizations over the years has let me see firsthand what issues our area faces and how we as a community can help with some of these issues,” said Garman.
Bringing betterment to the community of Reynoldsville is Garman’s key focus.
“From local officials in the county to statewide officials, I will work with them to help bring betterment to our community. From grant fund work to community projects, I want to see our town use the assets and resources that are available to us through the guidance of our borough council and local officials we elect to serve us.”
During the April Reynoldsville Borough Council meeting on April 17, Garman was appointed to former council member Max Smith’s seat, which expires in December 2025, due to Smith’s resignation.
For the May 16 election, Garman is listed third on the Republican ballot with Ralph Tucker August, William Cebulskie, and Jeff Siple, also on the Republican ballot. Registered Reynoldsville Borough voters can vote at the Reynoldsville Fire Hall located at 411 Jackson St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.