ST. MARYS — Stephanie Dowie-Wykoff is bringing a new healing technique to clients in the St. Marys area and beyond. And, thus far, she’s witnessed nothing short of some miracles.
Serenity Wellness Studio, focused on massage therapy, yoga, cycling and all-around peace and tranquility, opened in January of 2019 on North Michael Street.
Founder Dowie-Wykoff’s background consists of X-ray, ultrasound and massage therapy.
“I wanted to bring more holistic healing to my business,” she said. “A massage therapist can help clients enjoy much-needed relaxation from their busy lives and give them relief from tight, sore muscles, but I became frustrated when they would come back, time and time again, with the same problems. I wanted to provide them with more lasting results.”
So, she went back to school, said Dowie-Wykoff, and is working with a new technique called Zone Therapy, created by chiropractic healer Dr. Thurman Fleet in 1931, and refined by chiropractor Dr. Peter Goldman.
“From a Zone Technique perspective, we consider a diagnosis or a disease simply an indication that one or more of the six systems in the body is not balanced,” she explained. “An unbalanced system not supported by proper input from the brain is a key determining factor in all diseases and illnesses.”
Zone Technique is designed to balance one’s brain and align the spine, ensuring proper communication is flowing from the brain to all of the systems in the body, restoring and supporting optimal health.
Several issues within the body, such as joint and muscle pain, digestive disorders, infertility, anxiety, autoimmune diseases and other serious health conditions can be addressed and possibly resolved, she said, using proper healing principles.
Points on the back of the head relate to six different systems in the body – glandular, eliminative, nerve, digestive, muscular and circulatory systems. By feeling points on the back of a person’s head, she can determine which system within the body is off balance.
“I gently stimulate the spinal cord in specific places that relate to that system, and it resets the brain,” Dowie-Wykoff says. “Every single cell in your body is in those six systems; so, once I get those balanced, the body will heal and express perfect health.”
As a Zone practitioner, Dowie-Wykoff says she can help clients with physical, chemical and emotional imbalances.
“A Zone session can deliver life-changing results during a short appointment by stimulating the spinal cord in specific areas to reset related centers of the brain,” she said.
Zone Therapy doctors and practitioners can help people heal from very difficult, and often “impossible,” health conditions, she said. And so far, the results are speaking for themselves.
“I’ve helped clients with digestion problems, focus, energy, anxiety, depression, skin issues, infertility, neuropathy, trouble sleeping, breathing problems, allergies, loss of taste and smell, migraines,” Dowie-Wykoff said.
She is also currently working with cancer patients. One recently said to her, “This is the best I have felt in months,” a rewarding thing for Dowie-Wykoff to hear.
There are certainly many skeptics at first, as there are with anything different, Dowie-Wykoff noted.
She discovered Zone healing after dealing with migraines for 12 years.
“I’ve been migraine-free for two years now,” she said.
The positive results of the treatments has, so far, spread by word of mouth, Dowie-Wykoff said.
She has seen the tremendous impact of the technique, including in clients who struggle with infertility. One woman who was experiencing panic attacks had two treatments, and they were gone.
“I had two women become pregnant in one week,” Dowie-Wykoff says. “So, a ‘problem’ that may be life-changing to one, may not be for another. Digestion problems can be just as life changing as infertility.”
She has gained a boost of confidence through this practice as well, ready to face anything that comes her way.
“Many call the results of zones ‘miraculous,’” she said.
Each part of her past has helped her get to where she is now, Dowie-Wykoff says.
“God puts us on a path for a reason,” she said. “The X-ray helped me with understanding bones, ultrasound with organs, massage with muscles and joints and now, balancing the whole body. I have a whole understanding of the body; it finally fits together.”
This is also a unique practice to offer in the area, she noted.
Dave Challingsworth of St. Marys was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December of last year, and began chemotherapy treatments in January. Willing to try anything to improve how he felt, Challingsworth started visiting Serenity Wellness Studio in February, as he was having some side effects from the chemo, such as dry skin issues and neuropathy.
Challingsworth, who has always been open to alternative methods, said following Zone Therapy treatments, he noticed a significant reduction is some of these side effects, such as finger numbness, sensitivity to cold and hand cramps.
“I just felt better as a whole after the sessions,” he said. “It’s a very positive thing for me. I leave there relaxed, and mentally, it has helped me.”
Zone Therapy may not be a cure, but it certainly helps with the side effects of cancer treatments, Challingsworth says.
“I’ve accepted the diagnosis and the treatment,” he said. “I’m going to try to beat this. But thanks to this, I’ve been able to function and work through it.”