DuBOIS — Z’s Sub Station, which opened in downtown DuBois in April of last year, officially closed its doors on Saturday.
DuBois couple Zack and Kristin Michaux started the business to offer healthier, high-quality food options for the community after both of their children were diagnosed with celiac disease in October 2021.
Z’s Sub Station became known for its gluten-free and low-carb meal options, such as deli meats, cheeses and condiments, gluten-free pizzas, wedgies, salads and lettuce wraps, as well as regular menu options.
The couple said the state of the economy and rising inflation costs were among a combination of factors that caused the closure.
“Our food service business was forced to make difficult decisions, and unfortunately, without raising prices dramatically, we were not able to justify staying open,” they explained.
The business received an overwhelming amount of support, the Michauxs said.
“The amount of support we received during the past year from local community members and businesses has been amazing,” they said. “We have built relationships, and have been able to network with so many different people and other businesses, which has brought us a lot of joy.”
One of their favorite parts of having the business was hearing all of the “humbling” customer feedback.
“We have had the chance to hear from so many kind people with so many encouraging words,” they said. “We know that (based on) feedback, a lot of people will miss our sub shop.”
Kristin and Zack said that they, too, will miss seeing their regulars, as well as meeting many new people.
Since announcing the closure, the community support has continued to pour in.
“We had other local business owners reach out (and) ask if there were ways that they could help, as well as other local community members who have helped us spread the word,” they said.
Z’s Sub Station has also had help in selling its equipment, with hopes of helping other small businesses with their food-service endeavors.
“Our community has been amazing throughout, and for that we are grateful to have shared this experience from start to finish with them,” they said.
The Michauxs said they realize that their fellow “gluten free community members” are saddened by this news, as there aren’t typically many options for them food-wise.
“We have shared some of our recipes and products with them, in hopes of teaching them how to recreate some menu items at home,” Kristin said.
But, the couple added, they hope that other local food businesses will also consider exploring these types of options for customers with allergies, intolerances or simple preferences to follow a gluten-free lifestyle.
“To wrap up, we would like to thank everyone who taught us so much during this experience and for all of the support we have received from start to finish,” said Zack and Kristin. “We are grateful to live in a small community with such amazing people!”