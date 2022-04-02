DuBOIS — DuBois couple Zack and Kristin Michaux have taken their passion for providing healthier and high-quality food options for the community to the next level, as Z’s Sub Station is set to open in downtown DuBois April 11.
In October 2021, both of the Michaux children were diagnosed with Celiac disease, an autoimmune disease where the ingestion of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine, according to the Celiac Disease Foundation’s website.
Quite abruptly, the family was faced with decisions they weren’t used to making, like finding gluten-free meal options, the couple said, which is when they realized a major lack of these options locally.
The couple has talked about opening a food-related business for a few years now, said Zack, when the opportunity to take advantage of the 1 S. Brady St. building came about.
Z’s Sub Station will be exclusively using gluten-free Boar’s Head deli meats, cheeses and condiments.
After announcing the future opening for the sub business, Kristin said they were both blown away from the positive response. The couple has been experimenting with their kids with the selective gluten-free options available, encountering difficulties going out to dinner and grocery shopping in a gluten-free fashion.
“We were completely shocked how many people have a gluten allergy, or choose to live a gluten-free lifestyle,” she said.
Z’s Sub Station will offer gluten-free pizza options, gluten-free wedgies, a sub salad, and gluten-free and lettuce wraps.
Regular menu options will include classic, Italian, club and hot subs and more.
For those looking to live a keto or low-carb lifestyle, Z’s Sub Station is coming to the rescue, too. Customers can turn any sub into a salad or a lettuce wrap, said Kristin and Zack.
The business has limited dine-in seating, primarily offering takeout and delivery services, as well as catering platters.
Relating to others who have opened a business during or following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michauxs have run into their fair share of challenges, such as many backorders and delays with equipment.
In the future, Z’s Subs plans to expand the menu, hopefully adding items like hotdogs, burgers and soups, they said.
Kristin, founder of Passion for Fashion Boutique, a locally-based business, said it is an honor to bring another small business to town, and add to bettering the community.
“We always try to support local businesses,” added Zack.
Providing healthier options, as well as offering jobs locally, has been something the Michauxs are grateful to do, they said.
It was also important to provide these quality food options at affordable price points, and in generous portion sizes.
Visit Z’s Sub Station on Facebook and the website https://www.zssubstation.com/.