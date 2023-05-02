Pitt’s rise in the ACC has been easy to see over the past three or four seasons, as the program Pat Narduzzi built has finally arrived.
The Panthers got to the ACC championship game in 2018, the won the championship in 2021 and this year, in a so-called down year, they went 9-3.
Some might say their record is a product of the “weak” Coastal division, but there is a lot more at play here. Pitt is actually a really good football program now, and Narduzzi has done an excellent job of recruiting excellent football players.
How do I know this? I don’t; I just let the NFL scouts do the talking and it is pretty clear it is high on Pitt players, as well.
If you are a defensive player, you should want to play for Narduzzi because he runs a pro-style defense that is going to feature your ability to make plays. Corners are asked to play man coverage, often on an island — which is difficult, but it showcases their ability to play that position in the NFL.
Offensive players also benefit because Narduzzi prefers a pro-style offense. He has a staff that favors playing an NFL style even though the world of college football has moved into an era of spread formations and read options and many find pro-style “boring” or “unimaginative.”
All of that may be true, but the reality is NFL scouts can evaluate Pitt players because they watch them play NFL football every weekend.
And that brings me to the NFL draft, where Pitt again had six players drafted, which ties Clemson for the most of any ACC team. Six players drafted also represent the fifth-best haul for any school in the country.
It is the second year in a row Pitt had a first-round pick, and over the past three seasons. Overall, Narduzzi has had 25 players drafted, and it is as much about development and the style of the Panthers as it is his recruiting.
This year’s group also had six players get into NFL camps as undrafted free agents, which means at least 12 players from Pitt’s recruiting class will have opportunities at the next level. Clearly a few of the undrafted players might get cut, but just getting into a camp is a big deal.
That’s why Narduzzi deserves a lot of credit for the program he has built. You don’t think it was free publicity that Pitt had six players drafted? You don’t think it is something he has used in recruiting?
Kenny Pickett’s success has probably been the bestfor Pitt, as it proves an offensive skill position player, a quarterback specifically, can thrive despite Narduzzi’s roots as a defensive coach. Calijah Kancey’s success in the draft just furthers the idea that defensive players will thrive at Pitt.
It was a slow and steady climb for Pitt under Narduzzi, but it is pretty clear Heather Lyke was smart to stick with him as he built the program. He now has it rolling and the NFL draft numbers are just one more indicator of the fact that he is building it the right way.
It’s true that NIL has been a game changer and that is usually the largest factor in recruiting the top players these days, but here is what has really happened during this era: The players are largely going to the same schools they would have gone to pre-NIL. It is in some ways a myth that NIL is leveling the playing field, especially in college football because everyone is handing it out.
The five-stars are still going to places like Alabama, Georgia and USC, and the three- and four-stars are ending up at the Power Five schools just below the elite teams. NIL hasn’t changed that because the elite programs still pay the most, so the programs who are ranked somewhere between, say, 15 and 60 all must fight to differentiate themselves.
A huge edge that is time-tested is if a player can get to the NFL from your program, and that’s what Narduzzi can sell along with the fact that the Panthers are a winning program and will be an ACC contender almost annually going forward.
The NFL draft is an incredible day for a lot of young men who hear their names called and realize their lives are going to change forever. This particular draft had six Pitt players get called, and that is not only great for them, it is terrific for Narduzzi and Pitt because it shows the last two seasons were built on a lot of really good football players.